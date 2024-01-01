https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848814Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGolf tees belonging to Ethel Funches, National Museum of African American History and CultureOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8848814View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 612 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2225 x 1134 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2225 x 1134 px | 300 dpi | 14.47 MBFree DownloadGolf tees belonging to Ethel Funches, National Museum of African American History and CultureMore