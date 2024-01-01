rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848819
Golf bag used by Ethel Funches, National Museum of African American History and Culture
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8848819

View CC0 License

