https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848820Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSilk rose worn by Marion Evans at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, National Museum of African American History and CultureOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8848820View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 911 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2658 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6247 x 4745 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6247 x 4745 px | 300 dpi | 169.64 MBFree DownloadSilk rose worn by Marion Evans at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, National Museum of African American History and CultureMore