https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848821Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPoster for a mass Memorial for Martin Luther King, National Museum of African American History and CultureOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8848821View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7198 x 10799 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7198 x 10799 px | 300 dpi | 444.81 MBFree DownloadPoster for a mass Memorial for Martin Luther King, National Museum of African American History and CultureMore