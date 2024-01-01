rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848900
Lithograph, "View of the Ruins After the Great Fire in New York", Smithsonian National Museum of African Art
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Lithograph, "View of the Ruins After the Great Fire in New York", Smithsonian National Museum of African Art

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8848900

View CC0 License

Lithograph, "View of the Ruins After the Great Fire in New York", Smithsonian National Museum of African Art

More