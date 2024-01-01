https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848905Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextElk-Foot of the Taos Tribe, Eanger Irving CouseOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8848905View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 557 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1626 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2090 x 4500 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2090 x 4500 px | 300 dpi | 26.95 MBFree DownloadElk-Foot of the Taos Tribe, Eanger Irving CouseMore