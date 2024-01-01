https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849004Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHydrangea macrophylla 'SMHMES14' Let's Dance Rhythmic BlueOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8849004View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8688 x 5792 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 8688 x 5792 px | 300 dpi | 144.01 MBFree DownloadHydrangea macrophylla 'SMHMES14' Let's Dance Rhythmic BlueMore