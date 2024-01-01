rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849029
Christ in the Garden of Olives, Smithsonian National Museum of African Art
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Christ in the Garden of Olives, Smithsonian National Museum of African Art

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8849029

View CC0 License

Christ in the Garden of Olives, Smithsonian National Museum of African Art

More