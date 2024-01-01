https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849042Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMix-ke-móte-skin-na, Iron Horn, a Warrior by George CatlinOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8849042View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 977 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2849 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4897 x 6017 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4897 x 6017 px | 300 dpi | 84.32 MBFree DownloadMix-ke-móte-skin-na, Iron Horn, a Warrior by George CatlinMore