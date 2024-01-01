https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849107Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVictorian Garden in the South YardOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8849107View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 987 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2880 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6223 x 5121 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6223 x 5121 px | 300 dpi | 91.25 MBFree DownloadVictorian Garden in the South YardMore