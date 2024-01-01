https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849115Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMr. J. Proctor in his Great Original Character of the Jibbenainosay, in Nick of the Woods, Smithsonian National Museum of African ArtOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8849115View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 923 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2156 x 2802 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2156 x 2802 px | 300 dpi | 17.31 MBFree DownloadMr. J. Proctor in his Great Original Character of the Jibbenainosay, in Nick of the Woods, Smithsonian National Museum of African ArtMore