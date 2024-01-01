rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849115
Mr. J. Proctor in his Great Original Character of the Jibbenainosay, in Nick of the Woods, Smithsonian National Museum of African Art

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8849115

View CC0 License

