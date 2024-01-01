https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849146Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTransportation and Engineering Exhibits, United States National MuseumOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8849146View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2799 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6000 x 4799 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6000 x 4799 px | 300 dpi | 82.45 MBFree DownloadTransportation and Engineering Exhibits, United States National MuseumMore