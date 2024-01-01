https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849224Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMrs. George H. Gilbert Anne Jane HartleyOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8849224View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 994 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2900 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5303 x 6400 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5303 x 6400 px | 300 dpi | 97.22 MBFree DownloadMrs. George H. Gilbert Anne Jane HartleyMore