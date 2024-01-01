https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849241Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMustela Martes (1845- 1848) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon (1812-1862). Original from the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8849241View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 942 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3108 x 2440 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3108 x 2440 px | 300 dpi | 21.72 MBFree DownloadMustela Martes (1845- 1848) illustrated by John Woodhouse Audubon (1812-1862). Original from the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.More