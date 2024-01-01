https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849287Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChromolithograph entitled "Custer's Last Fight", Smithsonian National Museum of African ArtOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8849287View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 907 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3260 x 2464 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3260 x 2464 px | 300 dpi | 23.01 MBFree DownloadChromolithograph entitled "Custer's Last Fight", Smithsonian National Museum of African ArtMore