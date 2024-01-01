rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849287
Chromolithograph entitled "Custer's Last Fight", Smithsonian National Museum of African Art
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Chromolithograph entitled "Custer's Last Fight", Smithsonian National Museum of African Art

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8849287

View CC0 License

Chromolithograph entitled "Custer's Last Fight", Smithsonian National Museum of African Art

More