https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849360Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Eagle's nest The Union! it must and shall be preserved by E.B. and E.C. Kellogg, 1861, Smithsonian National Museum of African ArtOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8849360View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 972 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2834 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9088 x 7359 px | 300 dpiTIFF 9088 x 7359 px | 300 dpi | 382.71 MBFree DownloadThe Eagle's nest The Union! it must and shall be preserved by E.B. and E.C. Kellogg, 1861, Smithsonian National Museum of African ArtMore