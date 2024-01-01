https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849366Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWinter Pleasure in the Country, Smithsonian National Museum of African ArtOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8849366View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 899 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3137 x 2349 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3137 x 2349 px | 300 dpi | 21.11 MBFree DownloadWinter Pleasure in the Country, Smithsonian National Museum of African ArtMore