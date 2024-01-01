rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849430
Reclining Female Nude/Verso: Female Nude Seen From The Rear, Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, John Covert
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8849430

View CC0 License

