rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849454
One of the Figures at the Parterre d'Eau, Carroll Beckwith
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

One of the Figures at the Parterre d'Eau, Carroll Beckwith

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8849454

View CC0 License

One of the Figures at the Parterre d'Eau, Carroll Beckwith

More