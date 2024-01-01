https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849501Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSketch for the Mural at Oberlin College, "The Spirit of Self-Sacrificing Love", Kenyon CoxOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8849501View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 927 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2704 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6482 x 5008 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6482 x 5008 px | 300 dpi | 92.9 MBFree DownloadSketch for the Mural at Oberlin College, "The Spirit of Self-Sacrificing Love", Kenyon CoxMore