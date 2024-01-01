https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849559Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBelt ornament (from a set of eight, F1916.474, 719-724, F1917.558)Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8849559View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2625 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4200 x 3150 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4200 x 3150 px | 300 dpi | 37.88 MBFree DownloadBelt ornament (from a set of eight, F1916.474, 719-724, F1917.558)More