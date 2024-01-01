rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849560
Adoration of the Kings, Smithsonian American Art Museum, Bequest of Mabel Johnson Langhorne
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Adoration of the Kings, Smithsonian American Art Museum, Bequest of Mabel Johnson Langhorne

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8849560

View CC0 License

Adoration of the Kings, Smithsonian American Art Museum, Bequest of Mabel Johnson Langhorne

More