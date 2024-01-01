https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849560Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAdoration of the Kings, Smithsonian American Art Museum, Bequest of Mabel Johnson LanghorneOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8849560View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1000 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2916 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5276 x 6333 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5276 x 6333 px | 300 dpi | 191.23 MBFree DownloadAdoration of the Kings, Smithsonian American Art Museum, Bequest of Mabel Johnson LanghorneMore