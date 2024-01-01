rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849577
Theodore Roosevelt, Jacques Reich
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Theodore Roosevelt, Jacques Reich

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8849577

View CC0 License

Theodore Roosevelt, Jacques Reich

More