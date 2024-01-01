rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849590
Chicago, the Heart of Chicago (Evening), Donald Shaw MacLaughlan
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Chicago, the Heart of Chicago (Evening), Donald Shaw MacLaughlan

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8849590

View CC0 License

Chicago, the Heart of Chicago (Evening), Donald Shaw MacLaughlan

More