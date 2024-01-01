https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849609Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTwo farmers ploughing and harrowing a rice fieldOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8849609View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 581 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1693 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7200 x 3483 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7200 x 3483 px | 300 dpi | 71.77 MBFree DownloadTwo farmers ploughing and harrowing a rice fieldMore