https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849685Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMr. and Mrs. "General Tom Thumb" in their Wedding CostumeOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8849685View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 730 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2129 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4428 x 7280 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4428 x 7280 px | 300 dpi | 184.48 MBFree DownloadMr. and Mrs. "General Tom Thumb" in their Wedding CostumeMore