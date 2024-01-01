https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849713Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Dancer, Kiyohime, a cherry tree and the bell of Dojo-ji by Katsushika HokusaiOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8849713View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 443 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 936 x 2537 px | 300 dpiTIFF 936 x 2537 px | 300 dpi | 7.04 MBFree DownloadA Dancer, Kiyohime, a cherry tree and the bell of Dojo-ji by Katsushika HokusaiMore