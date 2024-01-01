https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849807Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGeometric Model by A. Harry Wheeler, Stellation of the Icosadodecahedron, Described by Wheeler as a Stellated IcosahedronOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8849807View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2336 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7360 x 4912 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 7360 x 4912 px | 300 dpi | 105.41 MBFree DownloadGeometric Model by A. Harry Wheeler, Stellation of the Icosadodecahedron, Described by Wheeler as a Stellated IcosahedronMore