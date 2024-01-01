https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849809Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMathew Brady, Silas Holmes, H. Hodges, E. T. Whitney and David WoodburyOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8849809View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 824 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2404 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4776 x 3281 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4776 x 3281 px | 300 dpi | 89.69 MBFree DownloadMathew Brady, Silas Holmes, H. Hodges, E. T. Whitney and David WoodburyMore