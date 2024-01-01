https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849851Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Departure of the Crusaders, Victor NehligOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8849851View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 762 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2222 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7252 x 4603 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7252 x 4603 px | 300 dpi | 191.03 MBFree DownloadThe Departure of the Crusaders, Victor NehligMore