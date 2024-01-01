rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849873
Photograph of the Stevens Family outside their home in Linn Creek, Missouri, National Museum of African American History and Culture

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

8849873

