https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849885Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDenim jacket designed by Arthur McGee, National Museum of African American History and CultureOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8849885View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1028 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2997 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6001 x 7008 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6001 x 7008 px | 300 dpi | 63.93 MBFree DownloadDenim jacket designed by Arthur McGee, National Museum of African American History and CultureMore