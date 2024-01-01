rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849891
Triumph of Stoffel Brinkerhoff, on His Return from His Conquests in the East, John Gadsby Chapman
Triumph of Stoffel Brinkerhoff, on His Return from His Conquests in the East, John Gadsby Chapman

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8849891

View CC0 License

