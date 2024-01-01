https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849899Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCertificate of appointment for postmasterOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8849899View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 956 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2789 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 12360 x 9850 px | 300 dpiTIFF 12360 x 9850 px | 300 dpi | 348.34 MBFree DownloadCertificate of appointment for postmasterMore