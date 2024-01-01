rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849955
"Rose of Washington" Civil War Union patriotic cover, National Stamp Collection
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

"Rose of Washington" Civil War Union patriotic cover, National Stamp Collection

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8849955

View CC0 License

"Rose of Washington" Civil War Union patriotic cover, National Stamp Collection

More