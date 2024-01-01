https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849955Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text"Rose of Washington" Civil War Union patriotic cover, National Stamp CollectionOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8849955View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" JPEG 2000 x 1151 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2014 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4848 x 2790 px | 300 dpiLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" TIFF 2000 x 1151 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4848 x 2790 px | 300 dpi | 38.72 MBFree Download"Rose of Washington" Civil War Union patriotic cover, National Stamp CollectionMore