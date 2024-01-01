https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849956Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA stereograph of Howard University in the late 19th century, Charles Warren WoodwardOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8849956View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 632 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1843 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6494 x 3420 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6494 x 3420 px | 300 dpi | 67.87 MBFree DownloadA stereograph of Howard University in the late 19th century, Charles Warren WoodwardMore