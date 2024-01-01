rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849957
Hidatsa Village, Earth-covered Lodges, on the Knife River, 1810 Miles above St. Louis by George Catlin
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8849957

View CC0 License

