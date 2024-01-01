rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849985
An album, bound in painted leather covers, containing paintings and calligraphies
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

An album, bound in painted leather covers, containing paintings and calligraphies

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8849985

View CC0 License

An album, bound in painted leather covers, containing paintings and calligraphies

More