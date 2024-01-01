rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849998
Cast of the Closed Right Hand of Hiram Powers
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Cast of the Closed Right Hand of Hiram Powers

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8849998

View CC0 License

Cast of the Closed Right Hand of Hiram Powers

More