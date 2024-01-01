rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8850017
Handcuffs used during arrest of Unabomber Theodore J. Kaczynski
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Handcuffs used during arrest of Unabomber Theodore J. Kaczynski

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8850017

View CC0 License

Handcuffs used during arrest of Unabomber Theodore J. Kaczynski

More