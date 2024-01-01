https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8850036Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA General View of the Falls of Niagara, Alvan FisherOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8850036View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1434 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2510 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4184 x 3000 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1434 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4184 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 35.95 MBFree DownloadA General View of the Falls of Niagara, Alvan FisherMore