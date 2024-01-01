https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8850057Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSunrise in the Sierras, Albert BierstadtOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8850057View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1439 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2726 x 1962 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1439 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2726 x 1962 px | 300 dpi | 7.38 MBFree DownloadSunrise in the Sierras, Albert BierstadtMore