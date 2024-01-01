rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854468
Miss Blue Stocking (1890) art noveau poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Miss Blue Stocking (1890) art noveau poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8854468

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Miss Blue Stocking (1890) art noveau poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.

More