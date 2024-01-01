rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854471
Fort Marion National Monument, St. Augustine, Florida (1938) vintage poster by C. Don Powell. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8854471

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

