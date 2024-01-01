rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854473
Annual farm and home week (1941) vintage poster by Federal Art Project. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8854473

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

