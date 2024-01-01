https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854473Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAnnual farm and home week (1941) vintage poster by Federal Art Project. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8854473View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 816 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2380 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2785 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2785 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 32.64 MBFree DownloadAnnual farm and home week (1941) vintage poster by Federal Art Project. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.More