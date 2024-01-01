rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854480
Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate program in the Department of Biology (1960) vintage poster by Dietmar R.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate program in the Department of Biology (1960) vintage poster by Dietmar R. Winkler. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8854480

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate program in the Department of Biology (1960) vintage poster by Dietmar R. Winkler. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.

More