https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854483Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUse your noodle, keep security in mind (1966) poster by Hughes Aircraft Company. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8854483View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 943 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2752 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3585 x 4560 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3585 x 4560 px | 300 dpi | 46.77 MBFree DownloadUse your noodle, keep security in mind (1966) poster by Hughes Aircraft Company. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.More