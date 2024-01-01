https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854484Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJonah Jones. The rainbow grill. Rockefeller Center (1970) vintage poster by William McCaffery. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8854484View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 783 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2285 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6000 x 9191 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6000 x 9191 px | 300 dpi | 157.8 MBFree DownloadJonah Jones. The rainbow grill. Rockefeller Center (1970) vintage poster by William McCaffery. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.More