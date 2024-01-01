https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854487Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUncle Sam's birthday July, 4th poster (1918). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8854487View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 742 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2165 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2370 x 3832 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2370 x 3832 px | 300 dpi | 26.01 MBFree DownloadUncle Sam's birthday July, 4th poster (1918). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.More