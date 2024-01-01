https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854489Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJoin modern mobile mighty Navy (1957) poster by Joseph Binder. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8854489View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 839 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 866 x 1238 px | 300 dpiTIFF 866 x 1238 px | 300 dpi | 3.09 MBFree DownloadJoin modern mobile mighty Navy (1957) poster by Joseph Binder. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.More